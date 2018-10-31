Geisinger Expands Medication Take-Back Program In Weis Pharmacies

In observation of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Oct. 27, Geisinger expanded its medication take-back program with the addition of seven new medication take-back boxes at Weis Markets pharmacies in Coal Township, Milton, Shamokin, Sunbury, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Mifflintown (see full list below).

The goals of the medication take-back program are twofold: to decrease the abuse and unintentional overdose of prescription drugs by children and teenagers, and to decrease the potential negative impacts of medications on the environment.

“Within the past 15 years, the U.S. witnessed a 300 percent increase in deaths due to prescription drug overdose and a common source of prescription drugs is in the family medicine cabinet,” said Eric Wright, professor and director of the Center for Pharmacy Innovation and Outcomes at Geisinger. “By improving access to safe disposal of medications throughout Pennsylvania, we’re working to decrease the abuse of prescription drugs in our communities.”

With these new locations, customers can visit 15 Weis Markets locations throughout central and northeastern Pennsylvania to dispose of unused or expired prescriptions at blue medication disposal boxes found near the pharmacy section of the store.

“Providing customers with medication take-back boxes in our stores makes the safe disposal of medications a convenient part of our shoppers’ routine,” said Nick Cicco, director of pharmacy at Weis Markets. “We’re proud to work with Geisinger to have a positive impact on the community and allow our customers to have easy disposal access right at their local Weis Markets.”

Geisinger supports 38 medication take-back boxes in 15 counties across central and northeastern Pennsylvania. Since its inception in 2016, the program has facilitated the safe disposal of 14,580 pounds of medication. Since the beginning of 2018, 4,513 pounds of medication have been disposed of safely.

The take-back boxes are easy to use and accept prescription and over-the-counter medications, including narcotics–in solid, liquid, patch, cream, ointment and spray form. Needles, syringes, aerosols and illegal drugs are not accepted. The box is securely locked and under 24/7 security surveillance at Weis Markets locations.

New Geisinger/Weis Markets Medication Take-Back Program locations:

2 Anthra Plaza, Coal Township

553 Mahoning Street, Milton

339 W. Walnut Street, Shamokin

1100 N. Fourth Street, Sunbury

122 JPM Road/6901 West Branch Highway, Lewisburg

65 Meadow Green Drive, Mifflinburg

4521 William Penn Highway, Mifflintown

Original Geisinger/Weis Markets Medication Take-Back Program locations:

305 River Avenue, Williamsport

1440 Allegheny Street, Jersey Shore

801 Loyalsock Avenue, Montoursville

1916 Lycoming Creek Road, Williamsport

1 Weis Plaza, Nanticoke

70 Phoenix Street, Duryea

1272 East Penn Street, Muncy

719 Route 522, Selinsgrove

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 204 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.

One of the nation’s most innovative health services organizations, Geisinger serves more than 1.5 million patients in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The system includes 13 hospital campuses, a nearly 600,000-member health plan, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

