Schnuck Markets Bringing Shelf-Auditing Robot To At Least 15 Stores

Tally, the autonomous shelf-scanning robot, is rolling out to at least 15 Schnucks’ stores. Schnuck Markets Inc. and Simbe Robotics kicked off a pilot in July 2017, when Tally began capturing real-time insights into on-shelf operations at three Schnucks locations.

As a result of the initial pilot’s success, Schnucks is increasing the scope of its partnership with Simbe to bring at least 15 Tally robots to key stores, giving the retailer what it says is a “tech-forward competitive advantage.”

Simbe’s technology provides shelf data and improves how products are organized and stocked on shelves. Tally gives Schnucks on-shelf intelligence that enables it to better serve its customers by ensuring products are where they are intended to be, and where customers expect them to be, says the retailer. Additionally, the data captured and analytic reports recapping the data provide new perspective not only to the store, but also to brands and delivery partners regarding shelf and inventory optimization.

Together, Schnucks and Simbe are capable of:

Conducting autonomous product audits

Providing timely alerts for out-of-stock, low stock and misplaced items

Ensuring price tag updates are expedited to reflect price adjustments and promotions

Delivering continuous in-store performance insights for brand and retail service partners

Optimizing product location to create a more organized shopping flow and efficient planogram that works in concert with other technology

“Tally has been instrumental in boosting the way our shelves are managed and how our stores function. As a result of working with Simbe, we’ve experienced a phenomenon we call ‘The Tally Effect,’ an immediate improvement in in-store operations and increased teammates productivity,” said Dave Steck, Schnucks VP of IT – infrastructure and application development. “Currently, teammates are spending several hours a week completing tasks like inventory scanning and price tag auditing. Since we implemented Tally, the robot now completes those mundane tasks, allowing teammates to focus on customer service. We have confidence that with Simbe, our stores will run more smoothly and customers will continue to have exceptional, and modern, shopping experiences.”

In its current deployment, Tally robots in Schnucks stores traverse the floors three times per day, scanning approximately 35,000 products per traversal. By increasing to at least 15 stores, in an average day the Tally robots will scan more than 1.5 million products, giving Schnucks more accurate, frequent and comprehensive insights into product flow and in-store operations. The robot is fully autonomous, meaning it safely navigates around aisles and shoppers and returns to its charging dock on its own, without any human intervention.

“Schnucks is deeply committed to exceptional customer service and has taken a tech-forward approach to improving in-store operations, which ultimately delivers a better shopping experience,” said Brad Bogolea, CEO of Simbe. “Tally has provided Schnucks with a deeper understanding of inventory flow and shelf health, and the results exceeded expectations. We look forward to our continued partnership and bringing digital-grade insights to even more of Schnucks stores.”

Tally already is operating in the following Schnucks stores:

Ballwin—15425 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Missouri

Woods Mill—1060 Woods Mill Road, Chesterfield, Missouri

Des Peres—12332 Manchester Road, Des Peres, Missouri

Webster Groves—8650 Big Bend, Webster Groves, Missouri

Tally is planned for rollout in the following Schnucks stores, with more to follow soon:

Sierra Vista—1589 Sierra Vista Plaza, St. Louis, Missouri

Cross Keys—13897 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, Missouri

Twin Oaks—1393 Big Bend, Twin Oaks, Missouri

Granite City—3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, Illinois

