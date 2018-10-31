Smuttynose Brewing Thrives Six Months Into New Ownership

Smuttynose Brewing Co., New Hampshire’s leading independent craft brewer, is releasing two year-round IPAs. The dual release is notable as the company makes strides to re-establish itself as a leader in the industry. The company is also expanding by adding new members to the sales and marketing team, implementing a new canning line and emphasizing innovation.

Whole Lotta Lupulin, a smooth-drinking Double IPA, and Mysterious Haze, a medium-bodied double dry-hopped New England IPA, will be in 16-oz. cans with fresh branding and label art. The dual release kicks off during the last week of October, with targeted release parties at bars and restaurants throughout New England. Whole Lotta Lupulin and Mysterious Haze became available in widespread distribution Oct. 29.

After the ownership transition last spring to a local family-owned investment firm, Runnymede Investments LLC, Smuttynose is focused on the future. In the past several months, the company has added field sales representatives in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The brewery is also actively recruiting in New York City to re-establish a sales team to support current distribution.

Regarding the upward growth of the company, CEO Richard Lindsay says, “As New Hampshire’s leading craft brewery, we couldn’t be prouder of Mysterious Haze and Whole Lotta Lupulin. Our brewing team has been working hard and has delivered a New England IPA and a Double IPA that surpassed our expectations in terms of taste and quality. It’s also exciting to be releasing both of these beers in a four-pack/16-oz. format. We are making great strides since our ownership transition last April.”

Men’s Journal recently named the company’s Really Old Brown Dog Ale one of the 50 best craft beers in the U.S. and the top craft beer in New Hampshire.

Smuttynose will post all updates on new monthly beer releases and events to its Facebook page.

