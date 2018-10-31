Stater Bros. Kicking Off ‘Harvesting Hope’ Holiday Campaign

Throughout the months of November and December, Stater Bros. Markets—in conjunction with its charitable arm, Stater Bros. Charities—will be “Harvesting Hope” in the communities it serves.

All 171 Stater Bros. supermarket locations will provide ways for customers and employees to help their friends and neighbors in need this holiday season. In addition, the company’s newest location, opening in mid-November in the city of Pasadena, immediately will join the charge in the Pasadena community.

Stater Bros. shoppers have a number of ways they can help, including:

“Bag of Hope” donation cards —Bag of Hope donation cards are available for purchase at each check stand. Funds collected through the cards will provide fresh and healthy food and funding to Stater Bros. food bank partners and holiday campaign beneficiaries.

Nonperishable food donations —Food donation barrels are available at all store locations for those customers who’d like to donate nonperishable food items. Most-needed items include canned tuna, peanut butter, canned vegetables, canned fruit (in water or light syrup) and whole grain cereal.

Coin canister —Money collected through the coin canisters at each check stand during November and December will support low-income seniors, veterans, families and children in need. Stater Bros. Charities will present these funds to qualified food banks and feeding programs in the seven Southern California counties Stater Bros. serves.

Texting CARE to 80077 —$5 donations will provide a “Bag of Hope” to local food banks to.

Salvation Army Red Kettles—The traditional Salvation Army Red Kettles will be in front of all Stater Bros. supermarkets from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 collecting change to help those who are most vulnerable in the community where the donations are made.

“Stater Bros. has always believed in not just doing business in the community but being part of the community, and we are proud to partner with area food banks and local nonprofit agencies to serve the needs of our local communities,” said Pete Van Helden, CEO of Stater Bros.

Annual food drive partners and holiday campaign beneficiaries include Community Action Partnership – Kern County, Desert Manna, Feeding America Serving Riverside l San Bernardino Counties, FIND Food Bank, Inland Empire Desert Communities United Way, Inland Harvest Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County and The Salvation Army.

