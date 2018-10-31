Wegmans, Publix Ranked Among 2018 Best Workplaces For Women

Fortune and Great Place to Work have ranked Wegmans No. 2 and Publix No. 29 on this year’s Best Workplaces for Women list. The ranking was based on anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.5 million U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies.

“That we are once again on the list of best workplaces for women is something to celebrate,” says Colleen Wegman, Wegmans CEO. “We are so proud and grateful that our employees have created a workplace where everyone feels valued and supported.”

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, analyzed women and men’s responses to more than 60 different metrics measuring the extent to which their organizations create a “Great Place to Work For All.” Participants were asked about their workplace, the company’s treatment of fellow employees, company values and the effectiveness of their leaders. Rankings reward companies in which women have equally great experiences as their colleagues and which have strong representation of women in the workforce and leadership positions.

Publix associates who completed the survey highlighted the company’s contributions to the community, their ability to take time off from work when necessary and pride in their work as reasons they enjoy working for Publix.

Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, said, “This year, we pledged to close the employee experience gender gap by 2020, and these winning organizations are leading the way in achieving this mission, proving that all companies, regardless of their industry, size or complexity, can be great workplaces for women.”

Other food industry companies that made the list this year include Sheetz Inc. (No. 54), Mars Inc. (No. 60) and Nugget Market Inc. (No. 74).

The Best Workplaces for Women is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Great Place to Work also is the organization that conducts research and compiles results for Fortune’s annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list.

Wegmans, a 98-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts, has been named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune for 21 consecutive years, ranking No. 2 in 2018. Privately owned and operated Publix has 1,202 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. It also has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For for 21 consecutive years.

Keep reading: