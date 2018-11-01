Camellia Brand Products Gain Distribution To Food Lion Stores

L.H. Hayward & Co., the 95-year-old packager of New Orleans-based Camellia Brand of beans, peas and lentils, is widening the distribution of three types of beans to Food Lion stores this fall. A selection of the company’s non-GMO certified, 100 percent U.S.-farmed beans will arrive on shelves in more than 1,000 Food Lion stores at the end of November.

“The addition of our large lima beans, pintos and black-eyed peas to Food Lion stores is part of Camellia’s ongoing effort to expand our versatile portfolio of products and bring quality goods to consumers across the United States,” said Vince Hayward, fourth-generation owner and CEO of Camellia Brand. “Because they’re rich in both nutrition and value, Camellia’s beans, peas and lentils appeal to chefs and home cooks alike.”

In addition to Camellia’s pinto beans, more than 1,000 Food Lion locations begin carrying large lima beans and black-eyed peas. Consumers in Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia will be able to purchase Camellia products at various Food Lion stores.

Established in New Orleans in 1923, Camellia distributes 19 varieties of dry beans, peas and lentils across much of the U.S. In addition to Food Lion, other recent Camellia growth includes chainwide distribution at Tom Thumb, Albertsons, Winn-Dixie, H-E-B and Publix. Walmart locations across the South, Piggly Wiggly stores in Alabama and independent grocers also have helped strengthen the brand’s reach.

