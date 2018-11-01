Giant Food Opening Two New Stores In Northern Virginia

Giant Food plans to open two new stores in Virginia this month, replacing smaller stores. The new locations, in Herndon and Alexandria, will offer “enhanced benefits and expanded departments” for local shoppers, says Giant.

The new features offered at both stores will include expanded natural and organic departments, larger produce, ethnic food, beer and wine selections, hot food bars and more. Additional offerings will include free wi-fi and a full-service PNC Bank at both stores, as well as a Starbucks Café in Alexandria. Both stores also will feature a full-service pharmacy and self-checkout.

“Our team is very happy to have the opportunity to invest in two new stores in Virginia, a market Giant has had a presence in for 77 years,” said Gordon Reid, president of Giant. “These stores are an exciting piece of our ongoing expansion and improvement initiatives.”

The new Herndon store will open at 2425 Centerville Road on Nov. 9, and the Alexandria, store will open at 6200 Little River Turnpike on Nov. 16. The two stores will bring more than 250 new jobs to the local communities.

Customers who shop at 1228 Elden Street in Herndon and 5730 Edsall Road in Alexandria will not experience any interruption in service as the larger stores will open the morning after the nearby locations close their doors.

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Maryland and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and D.C.

