Danone, Keurig Dr Pepper Sign Distribution Agreement For Evian

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and Danone Waters of America (DWA) have entered into a long-term master distribution agreement under which KDP will sell, distribute and merchandise evian spring water across the U.S.

The agreement will bring evian to more Americans through KDP’s distribution networks covering the U.S., with sales capabilities that include national and regional accounts, frontline sales teams and in-store execution. This partnership includes coverage of grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug and independent stores, as well as e-commerce.

Available in the U.S. for more than 40 years, evian is a “leading premium water, in a category growing 15 percent annually, and recognized for its unique taste and natural origin from the French Alps,” say the companies.

For more than 15 years, evian natural spring water travels through underground glacial rocks, where it is enriched with naturally occurring electrolytes and minerals. In 2017, the brand earned carbon neutral certification in the U.S. and Canada from the Carbon Trust and is working toward becoming a 100 percent circular brand by 2025.

“We see evian as a global brand with tremendous growth potential in the U.S., and we are thrilled with the opportunity this new relationship provides to both companies,” said Derek Hopkins, KDP chief commercial officer. “KDP remains committed to our partnership model, with evian representing an important and unique addition to our portfolio.”

Rodger Collins, KDP president of direct store delivery, added, “With our ability to sell in, distribute and provide excellent in-store execution to more than 150,000 large- and small-format stores across the country, we are confident that the KDP team will enable evian to capitalize on the accelerated growth of the premium water category.”

“With the aim to accelerate growth in the U.S. market, we are bringing on a distribution partner with the size and scale, sales capabilities and distribution coverage to match our ambition,” said Antoine Portmann, president and GM of DWA. “This step change in evian’s distribution solidifies the company’s intention to accelerate growth by bringing the number one premium global natural spring water closer to the hands of U.S. consumers.”

Evian’s existing distributors will continue to handle distribution in the New York metro area, the on-premise and natural channels and certain other limited accounts/channels. KDP’s company-owned direct store delivery network and independent bottler distributor network will handle distribution in all other areas.

