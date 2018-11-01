Sprouts Launches Online Meal Ordering With Recipes, Seasonal Products

From natural and organic holiday staples to fresh organic turkeys, fully prepared meals and catering trays, Sprouts is hoping to make building a festive spread easier this year.

Shoppers can get ahead of holiday meal planning at sprouts.com/holiday, where they can reserve main course meats, fully prepared holiday meals and catering trays, plus browse recipes and tips and schedule grocery delivery for thousands of items. Online orders can be picked up from more than 300 locations from coast to coast.

Delivery of holiday meats and prepared meals, along with thousands of other holiday essentials throughout Sprouts will available to select zip codes through delivery.sprouts.com beginning Nov. 7.

Ready-to-cook centerpiece meats from Sprouts include organic turkeys, natural turkeys, spiral sliced hams and USDA Choice rib roasts, all of which are offered fresh, never frozen. Prepared meals include traditional trimmings and seasonal sides, starting at $29.99 with main courses such as roasted boneless turkey breast for two, or party-sized portions that feed six to eight people with USDA Choice boneless rib roast, a natural whole turkey and spiral sliced ham, complete with seasonal sides and dinner rolls.

New for the season and only while supplies last, stores are offering several new Sprouts Brand treats and “recipe boosters,” including candy cane and cinnamon eggnog gelatos, Belgian chocolate thins, gluten-free stuffing mix and maple brown sugar ham glaze. Florals, gifts for all ages, gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits also are available in-store.

Sprouts’ annual food bank donations

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, shoppers can purchase pre-packed “Grab ‘N Give” bags filled with pantry staples or personal care items at a 10 percent discount that Sprouts will donate on their behalf to a local food bank. Donation bags are approximately $10 and include canned food, nonperishable groceries and body care products. Last year, Sprouts shoppers donated more than 370,000 bags filled with groceries, providing more than 2.3 million meals to those in need.

