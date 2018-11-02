TRA’s Kelemen: Texas Will Be Even More Red After The Election

by Terrie Ellerbee/editor-Southwest

With a plethora of new faces bound for the state legislature in January, the Texas Retailers Association (TRA) will have its work cut out for it educating all of them about how important its members are to local communities and the state.

There will be no “blue wave” in either the state legislature or the Texas congressional delegation, according to TRA President and CEO George Kelemen. He believes that the new crop of lawmakers will color Texas even redder on both the state and federal levels than it was before the election.

“As far as party majority, that will not change here. In fact, both our House and Senate may become even stronger Republican majorities, from a numbers perspective,” he told The Shelby Report. “On the congressional delegation side, we’re going to have eight new faces, too.”

Kelemen said quite a few state House members chose to retire, run for other offices or were beaten in their primaries. All of those newcomers will create an interesting dynamic.

“You get to know the new members and educate them on your issues and your industry and why it matters to them, to try to make that connection for them, in terms of how we can explain the issues,” he said.

The state also will have a new Speaker of the House because Joe Straus (R-District 121) is retiring. He made the announcement last spring, so people have had time to speculate on it.

“That’s already kind of become a cottage industry in terms of trying to predict who it might be,” Kelemen said. “After the dust settles on the election and you know who all the new faces are and people start getting slotted for the committee assignments, the next big shoe to drop toward the end of the year or the very beginning of session is going to be the election for our new House speaker.”

Some current House members have expressed interest, while others are biding their time before announcing.

“Those are the two interesting developments that we’ll know about starting on Nov. 7, the day after the election, and that period from then through the beginning of the session, which starts Jan. 9,” Kelemen said.

The Texas legislature meets for 136 days every two years, so it is fast-paced, and gets even faster-paced as it goes along, he said. Then there are issues that pop up that TRA will engage on as well.

“Some of them are offshoots of tax-related issues or they may be related to products that are sold, like alcohol sales or what have you,” he said. “We also are making sure we’re prepared and caught up on everything so that we will be able to handle those as they arise.”

Taxes and more taxes

For the next Texas state legislative session, TRA will focus on taxes and wage and labor issues for all of the retailers it serves, which includes grocers but also retailers like The Home Depot, Macy’s and Best Buy.

Kelemen said the one tax-related issue that it will give the most attention to is the inventory tax on property.

“Our property tax code has a provision for taxation on inventory that a retailer or distributor may have on hand when their property tax assessment is done from year to year. We’re only one of seven states that still has that,” he said. “It’s antiquated. It’s outdated. Let’s get rid of it.”

He said it can be a whopper of a tax bill for many TRA members, depending on what they have in stock or in the back of the store—groceries, speakers, jewelry—and the value of the products.

“In some cases, it is even more expensive than the franchise tax bill (a tax on businesses’ gross receipts) that they get in Texas,” he said. “We’ve been trying for the last couple of sessions and have been making steady progress to say, ‘look, this is a tax that’s really just bad for business. It’s antiquated, it’s outdated. Let’s get rid of it.’”

During the last session, he said there were four different proposals to either eliminate it or phase it out. TRA will take a run at all four again and try to get some traction on one or two of them.

“We want to make some headway and move the ball down the field on behalf of our industry to start to do away with the inventory tax and the burdensome and costly impact that it has on our members,” he said.

TRA also is working on what is called the “dark store theory.” It boils down to whether the buildings that retailers occupy should be taxed differently depending on whether it is generating revenue or not. In other words, as the Texas comptroller website explains: “Should open, operating stores be taxed in the same way as closed ones?” Local appraisals are based on the “highest and best use” of the property.

Texas, like other states, may attempt to revise the property tax code to favor cities and counties who argue that lower appraisals would hurt local schools and other services that rely in part on that revenue. Some lawmakers are pushing to close the loophole that has allowed retailers to win tax assessment challenges.

Kelemen said the association had to start playing defense at the end of last session and during a special session held afterward.

“It’s one that we’ve been working on a lot in the interim, in terms of educating members of our legislature, educating our comptroller about why it’s very hurtful to retailers, in particular, but to business in general,” he said. “It’s not the right approach. We don’t know if it will come up, but we’re prepared and we’ve certainly been doing a lot of education on it not only with our members but also elected officials that can weigh in on it to try to discourage them from pursuing that.”

Wage and labor issues

Wage and labor issues have come to the forefront more in recent years, with “Fight for $15,” a movement to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and demand for predictive scheduling and paid sick leave spreading across the country. It is no different in Texas.

“We’ve got two cities here in the state of Texas—Austin and San Antonio—that have actually passed paid sick leave ordinances. Neither one of them has actually gone into effect yet. The one here in Austin is being challenged in the courts and, so far, there is a stay,” Kelemen said.

He said the state legislature and business community want to put a stop to those types of local ordinances or “we’re going to be playing Whack-A-Mole on every issue that pops up.” TRA and others will push state lawmakers to pass preemptive legislation that makes wage and labor issues the purview of the state rather than cities and counties.

“From a retail perspective, the vast majority of our members are very good actors when it comes to paying folks fairly, rewarding their work and performance, giving them the time off that they need when they have health issues or need sick time and protecting their jobs,” Kelemen said. “If somebody’s a valued employee, most retailers that I know are going to do whatever they need to help that person get through whatever it is and then keep them on as a valued employee, especially if they’re integral to the success of their business.”

He added that TRA members who are larger retailers have been at the forefront across the country and in Texas to raise the minimum wage.

“We’re part of an industry that is already leading by example,” he said. “That says there’s no need for a one-size-fits-all blanket solution to address some random bad actors that may exist here and there when you’ve got the industry as a whole being a leader and a model,” he said.

That points to why it is important for retailers, and especially grocers, to bring legislators into their stores.

“It’s huge. It makes it so real for any elected officials to take a store tour and get a real sense for how grocers, in particular, operate day to day. Particularly independent grocers, because they are the owner and operators of their stores, whether it’s one store or five or 10,” Kelemen said. “He or she is obviously meeting a need in the community—to be there as a provider of nutritious foods and all the sustenance that folks in the community need, but then they’re also running a business, employing people, contributing to the economy and giving back to the community.”

Kelemen said there is no better way than a store tour—especially a grocery store—to illustrate all of that in a visceral way.

National issues and the big state of Texas

Texas is too large a state for national issues to just sweep over it. Its economy by gross domestic product (GDP) is the second largest in the U.S. If Texas were a sovereign country, it would have the world’s 10th largest GDP—larger than Canada’s.

The National Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation was huge for the state. Kelemen is pleased how it turned out and said TRA was in Washington, D.C., just as it was announced that Canada had signed on.

“We were very, very engaged on NAFTA, given our proximity to the southern border and the amount of trade that goes on back and forth that NAFTA facilitated, particularly for our grocery members,” he said. “We participated in it every chance we got, and we’ve been to D.C., I believe we’re on five or six trips already.”

Republicans and Democrats were equally protective of Texas.

“Thankfully, as partisan as things have been lately in D.C., within the Texas congressional delegation NAFTA was the one issue that across the aisle, everyone—all of our members, too—was 100 percent with us and for it and wanted to see a strong and good NAFTA renegotiation take place. We certainly had no interest in seeing the agreement torn up or taking any steps backwards,” he added.

TRA staff met with other industry representatives at the White House on Sept. 28. They were concerned at that point because only Mexico had signed on to what would become the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). It needed to be a three-country agreement, he said.

“Without giving a whole bunch of detail, we were assured that it was coming and it would be very soon and we would be pleased,” he said. “To their word, well, you saw what happened.”

On Sept. 30, the U.S. and Canada had reached an agreement for Canada to join the pact already agreed upon by the U.S. and Mexico.

“We’re all very, very pleased with the results,” Kelemen said. “We think it definitely keeps intact the spirit of NAFTA and modernizes it and makes it more viable going forward for the next several years. We’re definitely supportive of seeing it ratified by the Congress and implemented.”

Another big issue is immigration. Kelemen said the TRA has yet to formally engage on immigration issues but they are on the association’s radar.

“We are keeping an eye on it and hoping that any decision that’s made one way or the other doesn’t negatively impact the ability to get products to stores, particularly in heavy crop-growing areas like the (Rio Grande) Valley in South Texas, where a lot of fruits and vegetables are grown to supply our stores and others,” he said. “We obviously try to make sure and encourage all of our member companies to be compliant with the various employment regulations and laws as they relate to immigration when they hire folks.”

Kelemen also expressed his disappointment that the Farm Bill didn’t pass before the Sept. 30 deadline. He said TRA has worked closely with U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway, who represents the 11th congressional district in Texas.

“There’s still opportunity after the election during the lame duck session, so we’ll be pushing very, very hard on that,” Kelemen said. “It is such a huge and important issue to our grocery members and to the grocery industry in general.”

The big piece for the grocery industry is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Grocers, of course, provide the benefits from SNAP for the U.S. government. He said TRA was pleased with the House and Senate bills and he hopes the compromise bill will pass.

“There are other, more politically charted portions and pieces of SNAP that don’t really have anything to do with the grocery industry that are the reason why it’s being held up,” he said. “But our hope is that cooler heads will prevail after the election and they see the wisdom in getting a reauthorization of the Farm Bill passed.”

One year after Harvey

The Shelby Report reached Kelemen just hours before Hurricane Michael made landfall close to Panama City, Florida. He spoke about how the retail community had rallied following Hurricane Harvey, which devastated southeast Texas and inundated the Houston metropolitan area with more than 40 inches of rain over four days in August of last year.

Kelemen grew up in Houston.

“If you had never been to Houston and you went there today, you’d have to dig pretty deep to find true remnants of the hurricane. I’m not trying to belittle it and say it’s not there. It’s there. There are a lot of folks in that area still trying to recover,” he said. “But in a general sense, the recovery in Houston and the bounce back has been amazing.”

He praised the rebuilding and recovery effort and the role that TRA members played in the immediate aftermath.

“So many of our members, especially our Texas-based members, were up and running, I mean, within hours, to try to get their operations up and going, trying to get stores open. And when they couldn’t do that, they had mobile operations up and running and getting them to the most impacted areas,” Kelemen said. “That’s a tribute to the contingency plans that we have as an industry and that each company has. It really facilitated an incredible amount of outreach and true service to the community.”

Academy Sports + Outdoor gave free boats to first responders and the U.S. National Guard. H-E-B put mobile kitchens in devastated areas even as it tried to get its Houston-area stores back up and running.

“It was just nothing short of amazing, so we were really proud as the association to be part of that, to help coordinate a lot of that effort through the authorities at the governor’s office and down in Houston,” Kelemen said.

Keep reading: