7-Eleven Piloting ‘Scan & Pay’ Mobile Checkout In Dallas

The entire shopping experience is now in customers’ hands at select 7-Eleven stores where the retailer has begun piloting a new mobile self-checkout feature, Scan & Pay. The new feature lets customers skip the checkout line and pay for their purchases using the 7-Eleven app, which houses the 7Rewards loyalty program.

The Scan & Pay pilot launched in 14 7-Eleven stores in the Dallas, Texas, area, giving customers a checkout alternative to waiting in line. Scan & Pay works on both Android and iOS devices and is available for all 7-Eleven merchandise excluding items that require cashier assistance—hot foods, financial services and age-verified products such as alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets.

With Scan & Pay, customers can use their smartphones to scan and pay for items while they shop, enabling them to skip the line and get on with their day. This new shopping experience is integrated into the 7Rewards loyalty program, and customers can automatically earn and redeem any available 7Rewards points or coupons as well as in-store promotions.

7-Eleven says it is the first c-store chain to develop proprietary technology for a “full frictionless payment experience from start to finish.” The company plans to expand the service to additional cities in 2019, giving more customers an opportunity to control their purchase process and shopping etiquette. 7-Eleven first tested mobile self-checkout at its Store Support Center store, where employees tried the feature prior to this multi-store launch.

“Our customers are on the go, looking for faster, more convenient ways to shop more than ever before. 7-Eleven continues to redefine convenience by providing frictionless experiences for our customers with Scan & Pay. Our customers can now use their smartphone to skip the line, every time,” said Gurmeet Singh, chief digital officer and CIO at 7-Eleven.

To use Scan & Pay through the 7-Eleven mobile app, consumers will need to register for the 7Rewards loyalty program. Customers must be within the geo-fenced area in or around one of the 14 pilot stores for the shopping feature to appear. As they shop, customers scan items with a bar code using the guides on their phone screen. Items are automatically added to their basket, along with any discounts or promotional pricing. Next, customers pay for purchases using Apple Pay, Google Pay or a traditional debit or credit card. Scan & Pay stations with clear shopping bags are located in the store. Once they pay for their purchases, customers scan the QR code that appears on the confirmation screen at the Scan & Pay station and go.

“We want every interaction with 7-Eleven to be valuable and delightful and fast,” Singh said. “Customers can now take control of their shopping experience and earn loyalty points at the same time. Customers are given a variety of options when they walk into a 7-Eleven store, from product assortment and customization all the way to payment methods. We are taking the in-store retail experience to the next level with a series of innovations. Scan & Pay is one of them.”

