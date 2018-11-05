BJ’s Appoints Domino’s Pizza Executive To Board Of Directors

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has named Judy Werthauser, EVP and chief people officer at Domino’s Pizza Inc., to the company’s board of directors effective immediately.

The company also announced that Christopher J. Stadler is leaving the board. Stadler, a managing partner at CVC, joined the board in 2011.

“We’re pleased to add Judy to our board and look forward to working with her moving forward,” said Christopher J. Baldwin, chairman and CEO. “Her deep experience in building strong cultures and in driving online and in-store retail growth will be extremely valuable as we continue to transform BJ’s Wholesale Club.”

“I also want to thank Chris for his contributions to our company over the years. His leadership and counsel were particularly valuable as we transformed BJ’s Wholesale Club,” Baldwin added.

Prior to joining Domino’s in 2016, Werthauser was SVP of human resources at Target Corp., where she helped lead Target’s transformation from a traditional to an omni-channel retailer. Earlier in her career, she was SVP of human resources for U.S. Bancorp in Minneapolis. She held senior HR positions at Marshall Field’s department stores. She holds a master’s degree in organization leadership and a bachelor’s degree in industrial psychology from the University of Minnesota.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern U.S. The company operates 216 clubs and 136 BJ’s Gas locations in 16 states.

