East Northport Best Market Renovations Scheduled For 2019

Best Market has extended its long-term lease and plans to renovate its location on Larkfield Road in East Northport, New York.

Since 2015, Best Market has acquired and opened more than 11 new locations, all of which feature a variety of grab-and-go food choices, hot meals, healthy food options like freshly made juices, smoothies and salads, hand-rolled sushi and expanded organic, plant-based and diet-specific brands. The retailer now looks to introduce some of the same selections to its original locations, starting with East Northport.

“We are excited to offer our communities a fresh, fun way to shop,” said Or Raitses, VP and general counsel. “Adding these convenient lunch/dinner options and accommodating emerging food trends is just some of many ways we are working to provide a truly remarkable shopping experience.”

The renovation has a proposed budget of one million dollars. The store will be updating not only its fixtures, but also its ability to accommodate some specialty departments. Pending permits and build-out, the all-new and refurbished space will boast more than 21,000 s.f. and an expanded sales floor.



“Our newest store in Syosset is a great example of how we are looking to upgrade East Northport,” said Raitses. “You can keep kosher, vegan, gluten-free, low carb, organic, etc. and find everything you need in one place at a great price. That’s the goal.”

“Lots of us have been working here years and years,” says Mike Spina, store team leader since 2016 and Best Market team member since 2010. “I’ve seen what they’re talking about doing here in the new stores, and we need it. It’s going to do nothing but benefit the team here, this location and most importantly the shoppers. They are going to love it.”

With renovations scheduled to begin in the next few weeks, the store will remain open.

Founded in 1994 in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York, Best Market operates 28 stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

