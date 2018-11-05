Giant Donates Record Number Of Turkeys To Food Banks

Giant Food Stores on Nov. 1 made company history by donating 9,500 turkeys in one day to its partner food banks to help feed those in need this Thanksgiving. An annual tradition for the company, this year’s turkey donation comes as the company continues its year-long, 95th anniversary celebration, centered around giving back to its community partners.

“Throughout our 95-year history, Giant has been a passionate supporter of the fight against hunger, and every day we are inspired by the dedication and compassion our food bank partners display in this ongoing fight,” said Nicholas Bertram, president. “We are honored to partner with them and do our part to help ensure all families are able to gather around the table to enjoy a warm holiday meal.”

In addition to the turkey donation, more than 200 associates will spend the morning volunteering, organizing and restocking shelves, helping partner food banks in advance of the busy holiday season.

Customers also have the opportunity to help their neighbors in need by donating their free turkey certificate, earned by shopping with their BonusCard, to a local regional food bank now through Nov. 22 at any of the company’s 171 stores.

The following food banks will receive turkeys:

Bethesda Mission (Harrisburg)

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

Cityteam (Chester)

Family & Community Service of Delaware County

Food Bank of State College

Greater Berks Food Bank

Lancaster County Council of Churches

Manna on Main Street (Lansdale)

Maryland Food Bank (Hagerstown)

New Hope Ministries (Dillsburg)

Philabundance

ProJeCt of Easton Food Bank

Project SHARE (Carlisle)

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley

Share Food Program (Philadelphia)

United Neighborhood Center of NEPA (Scranton)

Water Street Mission (Lancaster)

West Chester Food Cupboard

York County Food Bank

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Giant Food Stores LLC has more than 170 neighborhood stores and offers home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies, plus in-store nutritionists. Serving families in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, the company employs nearly 30,000 associates. The family of stores include Giant, Martin’s Food Markets and Peapod by Giant. Giant Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA.

