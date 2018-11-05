An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a leading middle-market private equity firm, has acquired Pretzels Inc., a leading supplier of pretzels and extruded snack products.

Headquartered in Bluffton, Indiana, Pretzels provides an extensive portfolio of salty snack products that includes traditional, peanut-butter-filled, flavored, seasonal and gluten-free pretzels, as well as extruded snack products. The company serves a diverse, blue-chip customer base that includes leading grocers and national brands. Through its 40-year history, Pretzels has built a reputation for providing excellent customer service and exceptional product quality.

Robert Strauss, managing director of Peak Rock, said, “Our investment in Pretzels reinforces Peak Rock’s focus on investing in industry-leading food and beverage businesses that are positioned to capitalize on near-term growth opportunities. We are excited to partner with the company’s talented management team and the Huggins and Mann families to grow this snack platform through product innovation, investments in the company’s capabilities and add-on acquisitions.”

Chip Mann, CEO of Pretzels, said, “Over the past 40 years, the Huggins and Mann families have worked tirelessly to grow Pretzels into an industry-leading supplier serving premier brands and leading retailers. We are excited to partner with Peak Rock and draw on the firm’s demonstrated expertise in growing businesses through expanded capabilities and investments in product development, which will allow us to further serve our customers.”

The acquisition of Pretzels Inc. represents Peak Rock’s ninth investment in the food and beverage industry. Peak Rock’s current investments in the food and beverage industry include: Louisiana Fish Fry, a manufacturer of branded, Louisiana-inspired food products; TNT Crust, a manufacturer of pizza crusts; Sweet Harvest Foods, a producer and distributor of honey; Berner Food & Beverage, a manufacturer of dairy-based shelf-stable snacks and beverages; Diamond Crystal Brands, a manufacturer and distributor of portion control and single serve food and beverage products; and Gold Coast Bakeries, a manufacturer of specialty and organic breads, buns and rolls.

