Weis Markets Recognizes American Diabetes Month

Weis Markets is partnering with sponsor OneTouch in recognizing American Diabetes Month with free, diabetes-focused events led by the team of Weis dietitians throughout the month of November.

To help customers impacted by diabetes and to raise awareness for the largely preventable disease, store dietitians will hold more than 60 free events in select stores. Events include nutrition education store tours where participants will learn how to plan meals and snacks, read labels and select nutrient-rich foods as well as offer workshops in partnership with local diabetes experts and store pharmacists. All sessions are designed to provide guidance for individuals with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, those at risk for diabetes or those that want to learn key preventative measures.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100 million U.S. adults are living with diabetes or pre-diabetes, and every year, 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed,” said Weis Markets Lifestyle Initiatives Manager Beth Stark. “During American Diabetes Month, our dietitian team is here to educate and support our customers and associates living with diabetes so they are better able to manage the disease and feel their best. We hope our efforts bring awareness throughout the month and beyond for those in our community who face the daily challenges of living with diabetes.”

In addition to the team’s free in-store events, Weis dietitians will be unveiling a new chainwide initiative, Weis Dietitian Pick: Eat Well with Diabetes. Beginning on Nov. 8 and throughout the month, shoppers will be able to more easily identify foods that can help manage blood sugar for individuals with or who are at risk for diabetes. The special tag will appear on nutrient-rich foods throughout the store that contain whole grains, fiber, sensible amounts of carbohydrates and no or minimal added sugar. The majority of foods included also are heart healthy, as individuals with diabetes have a higher-than-average risk of having a heart attack or stroke.

