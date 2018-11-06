Amazon Expands Free Shipping To Everyone For The Holiday Season

For a limited time, Amazon is offering all customers in the U.S. free shipping with no minimum purchase amount on orders that will arrive in time for the Christmas holiday. The online retailer kicked off the promotion Nov. 5.

This offer applies to hundreds of millions of items. Plus, tens of millions of Prime members can shop with free same-day delivery, now available on more than three million items, including toys and electronics, as well as home and fashion products. This is being offered in addition to the free two-day shipping that already is available to all Prime members in the U.S. on more than 100 million items with no minimum purchase amount all year.

Additionally, Prime members in more than 60 cities can receive delivery in as little as an hour from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now.

“This holiday, customers can enjoy free shipping with no minimum purchase amount on orders that will arrive in time for Christmas, including items from Amazon’s expertly curated gift guides across electronics, fashion, home and toys,” said Doug Herrington, SVP of North American retail at Amazon. “With hundreds of millions of items available for free shipping to all Amazon customers and more than three million items available with Prime free same-day delivery, customers can enjoy the largest selection of items that are fast and free.”

