2019 IPPE Trade Show Floor Will Be The Largest Yet

The 2019 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) has surpassed 590,000 s.f. of exhibit space and has secured more than 1,315 exhibitors with three months remaining until the show opens. This will be the largest trade show floor in IPPE’s history, covering all three halls of Atlanta, Georgia’s World Congress Center.

A collaboration of three shows—the International Feed Expo, International Meat Expo and International Poultry Expo—IPPE represents the entire chain of protein production and processing. Next year’s show is taking place from Feb. 12-14.

“Ninety-eight percent of the show floor has been booked. We are pleased with the expanded show floor square footage and the level of exhibitor participation. This is going to be an exciting show that you will not want to miss,” say show organizers.

IPPE is sponsored by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA) and the North American Meat Institute (NAMI). The 2019 show will offer attendees a full week of education programs, new technology, activities on the show floor and networking opportunities with leaders from the animal food, meat and poultry industries. Combining the expertise of AFIA, NAMI and U.S. Poultry, IPPE will feature more than 200 hours of education sessions focused on current industry issues, and the trade show floor will showcase the latest technology, equipment and services used in production and processing.

More information and registration can be found here.

