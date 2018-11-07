Amazon Expands Whole Foods Grocery Pickup To Eight More Cities

Amazon on Nov. 7 expanded grocery pickup from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now to eight more cities, including Birmingham, Colorado Springs, Long Island, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Tacoma and Tulsa. Prime members in those cities now have the option to shop Whole Foods online and pick up their order in as little as 30 minutes without leaving their car.

Grocery pickup from Whole Foods Market now is available in 22 cities. The service launched in August with plans for continued expansion.

To use the grocery pickup service, Prime members place their order via the Prime Now app and choose the pickup option at checkout. Customers can choose free pickup in as little as an hour on orders of $35, or in 30 minutes for $4.99. After arriving at the Whole Foods Market store, customers can park in a designated pickup spot and a Prime Now shopper will place groceries into their car within minutes. For customers who alert the store that they are on their way with the Prime Now app, groceries will be ready as they arrive.

“Pickup from Whole Foods Market is a perfect option for customers who want to grab healthy and organic groceries at their convenience, all without leaving their car,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market EVP of operations. “Grocery delivery through Prime Now has been a hit with our customers, and we’re happy to expand the option of grocery pickup to even more Prime members across eight new cities. It’s just another way we’re making it even easier to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food.”

Prime members can shop thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples from Whole Foods Market available for pickup. Select alcohol also is available to customers in Long Island, San Antonio and Tacoma.

Pickup from Whole Foods Market is available daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

