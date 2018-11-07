Bono’s Sicilian Olive Oils Now Available At Stop & Shop

Bono, a producer of extra virgin olive oil, is expanding its presence in the Northeast with a new distribution deal for four of its products in all 400 Stop & Shop locations.

The products include Bono’s award-winning 100 percent Italian Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil and the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) certified Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil Val di Mazara. Bono’s Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil Val Di Mazara boasts the certification, which guarantees authenticity from the Italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forest Policies. Bono’s PDO and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) extra virgin olive oils receive unique serial numbers, which are traceable to the exact farms that supply olives for production.

Bono’s Castelvetrano (Nocellara Del Belice) olives, both pitted and whole, which are cultivated exclusively in Castelvetrano, Sicily, also are now at Stop & Shop stores.

“We are thrilled that Stop & Shop, a household name among so many consumers, has taken on our products chain wide,” said Salvatore Russo-Tiesi, Bono’s GM and director in the U.S. “Our line is produced with the highest quality ingredients, and we are proud to introduce Bono to Stop & Shop’s customers.”

With the addition of Stop & Shop to its growing list of retailers, Bono is now available in all 50 states and online.

Bono’s PDO Certified Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil Val di Mazara received the 2018 Silver Award at the New York International Olive Oil Competition and the 2018 AVPA Paris award. The company’s 100-percent Italian Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil received the 2016 Gold Award at the New York International Olive Oil Competition.

Established in 1934, Bono is the largest producer of extra virgin olive oil in Sicily. The family-owned company is based in Sciacca, Sicily, in the Val di Mazara region. Bono’s U.S. division is based in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Bono also produces organic and conventional Sicilian blood orange, orange and lemon marmalades, made with fresh, organic fruit, as well as Nocellara Del Belice olives, which are cultivated exclusively in their native environment in Castelvetrano, Sicily.

