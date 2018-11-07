Instacart Expanding Its Pickup Service Nationwide

Soon, consumers ordering groceries online through Instacart will have the choice of delivery or in-store pickup. Instacart plans to expand Instacart Pickup, a new grocery click-and-collect service, to participating partner stores nationwide over the coming months and throughout 2019.

The national rollout of Instacart Pickup follows a multi-month product pilot the company offered customers to collect feedback on the new service. Based on their positive responses, Instacart is working with Aldi, Cub Foods, Food Lion, Price Chopper, Publix, Schnucks, Smart & Final, Sprouts, Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans, among others, to offer the pickup service in nearly 200 stores across 25 key markets near Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Nashville, San Francisco and Washington D.C.

“We want to make grocery shopping effortless by helping our customers get the groceries they need from the retailers they love. Our customers want choice, and we’re excited to now offer the pickup option they’ve been asking for,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, chief business officer at Instacart. “For families that are out and about and running errands, a pickup solution might be a better fit for their family rhythm. I’m excited to work with our existing retail partners to now offer Instacart Pickup and look forward to adding more beloved grocers over the coming months and expanding this service to even more families.”

“We’re proud to offer our customers more ways to get the groceries they need when they want them,” said Ed Rick, director, consumer marketing & digital at Tops Friendly Markets. “Instacart Pickup is the perfect option for busy Tops customers who are on-the-go and want the flexibility and convenience to shop when and how they want while still getting access to the Tops groceries they love.”

After placing their order online or through Instacart’s mobile app, Instacart Pickup customers will receive an in-app notification when their groceries are ready. Pickup customers then send an in-app notification to their Instacart personal shopper letting them know they’re on the way to the store. As soon as they arrive, an Instacart shopper or retailer employee will bring the groceries out to the customer’s vehicle. Instacart’s Pickup service is free for Instacart Express members.

