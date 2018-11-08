Food Lion Offering 10% Discount To Military Personnel For Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day on Sunday, Nov. 11, Food Lion stores will offer a 10 percent discount on Monday, Nov. 12, to active and retired military personnel to show its support and appreciation for those who are serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces.

“It’s an honor to be able to show our thanks to the many men and women who are currently serving or have previously fought to protect our freedoms,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “At Food Lion, our military and veteran customers are our neighbors, friends and on many occasions, our family. It’s important to us to show our gratitude for the many sacrifices they and their families have made—and continue to make—for our country.”

To receive the discount, active military, veterans and their families should present their MVP card, along with military identification, if available, at the time of checkout. Customers then will receive 10 percent off their entire grocery bill. This offer is valid on Monday, Nov. 12, only. The discount does not apply to the purchase of alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery, postage stamps or services.

Food Lion provides a number of support services to military associates, including caring for families of colleagues who have been called into active duty. The retailer also helps to feed veterans in need through its Food Lion Feeds hunger-relief platform.

Previously, Food Lion has been recognized with the Department of Defense’s highest honor for employers, the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves (ESGR) Freedom Award, for its programs and services for military associates.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates.

