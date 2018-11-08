Hy-Vee, Hallmark Celebrating Veterans With Free Breakfast And Cards

Hy-Vee and Hallmark are thanking veterans and active-duty military members with a free Veterans Day breakfast and card-signing event on Monday, Nov. 12, from 7-11 a.m.

Veterans and active-duty military members are invited to enjoy a free breakfast buffet, while customers and guests can sign one of the 10,000 cards that Hallmark is providing to send to active-duty military members overseas.

“At Hy-Vee, we have a long-standing commitment to honor our veterans and military members for their service to our country,” said Drew Holmes, senior regional VP of the Kansas City market for Hy-Vee. “This year, we are excited to partner with Hallmark in our Kansas City-area stores to bring some extra joy to veterans and military members through cards with words of thanks and encouragement from the community.”

Participating stores in Missouri include Hy-Vee stores in Blue Springs, Belton, Gladstone, Independence, Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, Liberty and Raytown. Participating Kansas stores include Hy-Vee stores in Lenexa, Mission, Olathe, Overland Park, Prairie Village and Shawnee.

“We believe at Hallmark that every military member deserves to receive a handwritten thank-you card for their service to our country,” said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer for Hallmark Greetings. “When you care enough to put your gratitude into words, it can change someone’s world, and that’s what we’re all about.”

Keep reading: