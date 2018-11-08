NGA Show Will Include More Than 60 Educational Workshops & Sessions

The NGA Show has announced its conference program, featuring three full days of educational sessions organized into workshops, super sessions, an opening keynote session and—new this year—25-minute sessions focused on hot topics called “NGA Talks,” all held alongside multiple networking opportunities.

The 2019 NGA Show will be held at the San Diego Convention Center, Feb. 24-27.

“The NGA Show will feature over 60 educational workshops and sessions with a diverse set of topics geared toward executives in the food retail industry and their entire team,” said Peter Larkin, president and CEO of the National Grocers Association (NGA). “From our opening keynote featuring Donna Brazile and Dana Perino, to the seven workshop tracks focused on the most pressing issues of today’s marketplace, attendees will leave San Diego with the ideas and tools necessary to better position their companies for growth and success.”

The 2019 Super Sessions will kick off with “iRetail: Technology Innovation Reshaping the Grocery Industry,” taking place on Feb. 24 at 1:00 p.m. with speakers from the Center for Advancing Retail & Technology (CART) who will discuss a framework for navigating fast-paced innovation while retaining a focus on the importance of people and physical stores.

On Feb 24, executives from IGA Inc., Supervalu Inc. and Associated Wholesale Grocers will join Peter Larkin to share their perspectives on “Thriving as an Independent.”

There will be two concurrent Super Sessions taking place on Feb. 26. The first will focus on “Rebuilding the Supermarket Experience” with information from a new study by the Coca Cola Retailing Research Council. The second Super Session, “Hiring and Retaining Millennials and Multicultural Associates,” will showcase solutions from the two final collegiate schools competing in the NGA Student Case Study Competition.

The NGA Talks will offer 25-minute presentations on industry hot topics, including management and leadership strategies; strengths and weaknesses of competitive formats; marketing and merchandising ideas for evolving fresh and perimeter departments; and an industry-wide look at drivers impacting performance, among other topics.

There also will be seven Workshop Tracks offering a more in-depth look into specific hot topics. Tracks scheduled for Feb. 25 include: Tech Trends, Evolution of the Front-End and Store of the Future.

See the full schedule of events here.

Keep reading: