Ahold Delhaize Netherlands Exec Named New Peapod President

Peapod has appointed Selma Postma, who most recently served as GM of Albert Heijn Online, to the role of president, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

“We’re extremely pleased to have Selma to serve at the helm of Peapod,” said JJ Fleeman, chief ecommerce officer and president, Peapod Digital Labs. “Selma has a proven track record of building an omnichannel experience at Albert Heijn, where she accelerated online growth to more than 20 percent annually and launched several customer-facing solutions, such as the popular mobile app, Appie, single sign-on with bol.com, the largest online, non-food retailer in the Netherlands, and much more. We are confident her expertise will accelerate the ecommerce experience for Peapod customers and continue to grow sales.”

Postma joins Peapod after a career of nearly 20 years at Albert Heijn, Ahold Delhaize’s largest grocery retailer in the Netherlands. Since 2014, she served as GM of Albert Heijn Online, where she led the transformation of Albert Heijn into an omnichannel retailer by optimizing the grocer’s website and creating customer features such as predict my list, voice assistants and subscription services.

“I’m very excited to join Peapod, which has a great 30-year heritage in e-commerce to build upon as we look to future growth,” said Postma. “I look forward to working with the team that has built this strong brand, along with Peapod Digital Labs and the great local U.S. brands of Ahold Delhaize, to continue to accelerate sales and deliver a world-class consumer experience.”

Postma holds a business administration degree in strategic management from Erasmus University Rotterdam. She will relocate to Chicago, Illinois, with her husband and three children in the new year.

Peapod, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, is an online grocer that offers delivery to both homes and businesses, and has more than 200 pick-up locations. It is available in 24 metro markets across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, D.C. and Virginia.

