Aldi Brings Its New Store Design To Two More Georgia Stores

Aldi will welcome shoppers back to its renovated Douglasville and Snellville, Georgia, stores when they reopen on Thursday, Nov. 15.

The stores, located at 2990 Chapel Hill Road (Douglasville) and 3340 Centerville Highway (Snellville), are part of a $1.9 billion initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 Aldi stores nationwide by the end of 2020. Locally, Aldi is investing $42 million to update 34 stores in Atlanta and the surrounding metropolitan area by the end of 2019.

To celebrate the store reopenings, Aldi will host ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Nov. 15 at 8:45 a.m., followed by Golden Ticket giveaways offering gift cards to the first 100 shoppers at each store. Shoppers at the grand openings also will have the chance to enter a sweepstakes to win a year’s supply of Aldi produce.

The new layout provides an improved in-store experience, says Aldi, and features additional refrigeration space to accommodate even more fresh, healthy and convenient products. Aldi’s product expansion is the next phase of the company’s national growth and remodel plan. As part of the product expansion, Aldi is increasing its fresh food selection by 40 percent with many organic, convenient and easy-to-prepare options.

The remodeled stores feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials. The Douglasville and Snellville stores will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Remodeling and expanding our stores gives us more room for our refreshed product selection,” said Shaun O’Keefe, Jefferson division VP for Aldi. “We know our customers want more fresh and convenient options, and by renovating our stores, we are able to provide new products as well as more of their favorites.”

