Natural Grocers Opening Stores In Texas, Colorado

Natural Grocers will open new stores in Fredericksburg, Texas, and Salida, Colorado, on Wednesday, Nov. 21. The stores, located at 610 E. Main Street and 200 F Street, respectively, will each open at 8:30 a.m. with grand opening celebrations.

At each store, Natural Grocers will host a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the stores between 7:30 and 8:25 a.m. on Nov. 21. The drawings will be held at 9:00 a.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a free Natural Grocers cooler bag containing approximately $40 in free groceries, a breakfast recipe and a limited-edition Natural Grocers kitchen set.

Other opening day events include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, gluten-free muffin sampling, an ice cream social and vendor demonstrations.

Natural Grocers operates 24 stores in Texas and 37 stores in Colorado, offering 100 percent organic produce; meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promotors; 100 percent free-range eggs; 100 percent pasture-based dairy; GMO-free prepackaged bulk products; groceries that don’t contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more. Both of the new stores will feature a nutritional health coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public. The stores will be open seven days a week.

Keep reading: