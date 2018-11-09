California’s St. Benoit Creamery Unveils Brand Refresh

Sonoma, California-based St. Benoit Creamery has debuted an updated look for its line of organic yogurts and milk.

According to St. Benoit, the evolution of the brand includes its philosophy of “real food, real good,” reflecting the line’s key attributes: organic, pasture-raised, Jersey cow’s milk, and California-inspired.

Starting this month, trade and consumers will begin seeing the streamlined logo and updated labels on store shelves. The new look features a simplified version of the green St. Benoit logo, with better legibility and visibility. The full refreshed lineup will be in distribution in December 2018.

Remaining intact is the brand’s clear glass packaging that highlights the yogurts made with milk from a single herd of pastured Jersey cows. Located 26 miles from the farm, St. Benoit Creamery products are produced in a certified LEED Gold facility, featuring solar panels and a water recycling program, situated in the heart of Sonoma wine country.

“The new look really translates our values—who we are as food artisans and food lovers,” says Vanessa Chang, St. Benoit Creamery’s brand manager. “We’re striving to change the yogurt landscape with a better-for-you dairy option, using real food. It’s extraordinary milk (with lots of good fats) and cultures in our Plain yogurt—that’s it.”

St. Benoit’s range of yogurts features clean label recipes that are lower in added sugar, says the company. It cup-set yogurts don’t contain any thickeners, emulsifiers or stabilizers.

