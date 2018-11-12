Big Y Hiring For New Marlborough, Connecticut, Store

Big Y Foods Inc. will open a hiring site to fill more than 100 part-time and full-time positions available at its newest World Class Market in Marlborough, Connecticut. The hiring site for this new market will be at the store located at 7 East Hampton Road RT 66.

“Big Y is the perfect working environment for those seeking flexible shifts and excellent benefits,” says Meaghan Tetreault, employee services specialist for Big Y.

According to the company, its employee benefits include competitive wages, paid holidays, paid time off, tuition assistance, scholarships, a 401(k) plan and a work/life care program.

Training for new store employees begins with an orientation filled with integrative discussion and videos about customer relations, and Big Y policies and procedures. Then, new employees participate in customer service training, safety and food sanitation training, and finally, the technical training required for their position. This training is enhanced with a computer-based learning management system, Big Y’s Learning Hub.

Big Y offers continuous in-house training and outside educational opportunities, matched with incentives to keep its customer service top-notch, the company says. Management development workshops are held regularly and topics include Coaching for World Class Customer Service. Big Y also promotes and supports adult education. Its Tuition Assistance Plan reimburses qualified employees for business-related college degree courses. If an employee wishes to obtain a GED, adult basic education, or English as a second language certificate, the company will pay for half of their time spent in these classes.

The hiring site will be open Dec. 11 through Jan. 12. Its hours are as follows:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holiday Hours:

Dec. 17, 18 and 19: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 20: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan. 2, 3 and 4: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 5: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The site will be closed Christmas week (Dec. 24-Jan 1.)

Big Y operates 80 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 70 supermarkets, 39 pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and eight Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with more than 11,000 employees.

