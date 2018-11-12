Import Berry Season Has Begun For Crystal Valley Foods

Crystal Valley Foods has started the first shipments of imported blueberries for the 2018 season. The company planned to ship Peruvian grown berries through mid-November, and Argentinian blueberries through mid-December. Its first of the Chilean grown fruit is anticipated to arrive by air in early December, with containers arriving mid-December through March. They also will be offering Mexican blueberries.

“We expect good volume and quality from all of our offshore blueberry growing regions,” said Katiana Valdes, director of marketing, Crystal Valley Foods. “especially at the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019 from Chile.”

The company has also grown and solidified its partnerships with domestic growers in order to supply its customer base with year-round berries.

“Not only are we looking forward to a great import season, we are already expecting good volume with both organic and conventional blueberries when we transition to Florida in late March,” Valdes said. “When we expanded into the berry category, it was imperative that we were not only able to supply great quality and volume during the winter months, but also during the domestic season. We have successfully been able to do that.”

Crystal Valley offers a variety of sizes, including 6-oz., pints and 18-oz. for conventional blueberries during the import season, as well as organic blueberries during the domestic season. Programs for both blueberries and blackberries are available.

Founded in 1994, Crystal Valley Foods is a grower and importer of produce from Central and South America. With offices and facilities in Miami and Los Angeles, the company is one of the largest importers and distributors of asparagus in the USA. Its product line also includes baby vegetables, peas, beans, berries, baby lettuces, peppers and other specialty crops.

