Dr. Praeger’s Reinvents Meatless Alternatives With Plant Protein Line

Dr. Praeger’s is introducing a new vegan, meatless product line, Pure Plan Protein, that features pea protein and vegetables as the lead ingredients.

The soy-free, gluten-free, plant-based burgers, nuggets, breakfast sausage and chick’n tenders deliver a “meaty” texture and protein with all the veggies and clean ingredients for which the brand is known, says Dr. Praeger’s.

“We’re bringing clean ingredients to the growing meatless category and packing in the protein while loading up with real vegetables for added nutrition,” says Dr. Praeger’s CEO Larry Praeger. “Consumers want and deserve better-tasting meatless products with ingredients they know and recognize. This is for them.”

With 9-28g of protein, all Pure Plan Protein products are vegan, soy and gluten-free, high in fiber, and made with pea protein, two or more vegetables and avocado oil. The full line includes:

Two plant-based Veggie Burgers: All-American and a new veggie-forward Sweet Heat Beet burger.

Breaded Chick’n Tenders in three flavors: Classic, Gametime Buffalo and Grampa Mel’s BBQ tenders.

Sunday Funday Meatless Sausage, a high-protein breakfast patty.

Super Greens Veggie Nuggets, featuring seven different veggies.

Pure Plant Protein is rolling out this fall in natural and conventional grocers nationwide, including Kroger, HEB and Publix; SRP is $5.49 per item.

Dr. Praeger’s Purely Sensible Foods was founded in 1994 by two practicing cardiothoracic surgeons. Today, the family-owned and -operated company has a presence in the all-natural, vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and frozen food categories. Its products include veggie burgers, bowls, cakes, puffs and hash browns, as well as sustainable seafood items, and more.

Keep reading: