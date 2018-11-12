FMI Foundation, SQFI Award 15 Food Safety Auditing Scholarships

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) Foundation in conjunction with the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), recognized 15 recipients of the 2018 Food Safety Auditing Scholarship and Education Travel Grant at the SQF International Conference.

The scholarship recognizes exemplary students enrolled in a university food and agricultural science program who are interested in pursuing a career in food systems auditing. The FMI Foundation received more than 60 scholarship applications this year—27 PhD candidates, 18 pursuing masters and 15 in their junior and senior university programs.

“We are very excited to have expanded the scholarship to recognize five additional recipients this year. This program has received an enormous amount of interest, reflecting students’ passions in pursuing food safety auditing careers,” Susan Borra, RD, executive director, FMI Foundation. “The FMI Foundation (is) thrilled to help these outstanding candidates meet their professional goals.”

Robert Garfield, SVP of SQFI, said, “Emboldening a culture of food safety starts at the top in any company, so we are passionate at SQFI to foster these growth opportunities for our future leaders. Auditors are on the front lines of maintaining food safety and quality at all operations and manufacturing facilities around the world, which benefits global food safety as a whole, and in turn benefits us all as consumers.”

The recipients of the 2018 FMI Foundation Food Safety Auditing Scholarship are:

Abimbola Allison, Tennessee State University

Amadeus Ahnan, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Carmen Cano Roca, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Christina Hunter, Bay Path University

Conner McDaniel, Oklahoma State University

Erika Estrada, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Ewa Pietrysiak, Washington State University

Franklin Bonilla, Louisiana State University

Gayathri Gunathilaka, Michigan State University

Katheryn Parraga, Louisiana State University

Loron Pinnock Brown, Texas Tech University

Michelle Duong, Cornell University

Pratiksha Timalsina, University of Wisconsin-Stout

Shiyu Cai, The Ohio State University

Vijay Chhetri, Louisiana State University

Each winner receives a $3,000 scholarship with an all-expense paid trip to the SQF International Conference to network with more than 850 food safety professionals in attendance.

Keep reading: