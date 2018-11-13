Aldi, Instacart Teaming Up To Donate Up To 1 Million Meals

This Giving Tuesday on Nov. 27, Aldi shoppers can make a difference and help provide food for families in need. For every Aldi order made via Instacart that day, Aldi will make a matching donation, up to one million meals, to Feeding America.

“Aldi is dedicated to being a good neighbor and building strong communities. We’re proud to be a Feeding America Leadership Partner and to support efforts to end hunger in America,” said Joan Kavanaugh, Aldi VP. “This year, we want to make it even easier for people to help us give back to Feeding America. By simply ordering through Instacart, people can join Aldi and help provide meals to people in need while planning meals of their own.”

On Nov. 27, Instacart also will waive the delivery fee for all Aldi orders of $35 or more, donating the value of each waived fee to Feeding America, when customers use the code GIVINGTUESDAY at checkout.

“Everyone should have access to food to enjoy a happy and healthy holiday season,” said Andrew Nodes, VP of retail accounts at Instacart. “As a Feeding America Supporting Partner, Instacart is proud to team up with Aldi to give the gift of groceries to people in need.”

“This is a critical time of year when families look to their local food bank for help and the Feeding America network is at its busiest. There’s truly no better time to give back to people in need than during the holidays,” said Andy Wilson, chief development officer at Feeding America. “We’re proud of our relationships with both Aldi and Instacart and their efforts to raise awareness about people who need a little extra love this giving season.”

Giving Tuesday takes place the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and kicks off the holiday charitable season.

