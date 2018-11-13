Gelson’s Will Open Its First South Bay Store Nov. 14

Marking its first-ever store in the South Bay, Gelson’s will open its newest location in Manhattan Beach, California, on Nov. 14. Located at 707 North Sepulveda Boulevard at the corner of Eighth Street, Gelson’s Manhattan Beach will open with a 9 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Gelson’s President and CEO Rob McDougall and local dignitaries.

As part of the grand opening celebration, shoppers will be offered limited-time specials, discounts on wine, beer and spirits, and free samples throughout the long weekend. Donations will be made to local charity partners, including the Manhattan Beach Education Foundation, Golden Heart Ranch, Grades of Green, Growing Great, Manhattan Beach Rotary Club, The Neptunian Woman’s Club and Oceanographic Teaching Stations Inc. (Roundhouse Aquarium).

“We are grateful to local leaders and the entire Manhattan Beach community for being a robust part of the discussion throughout the planning, design and construction phases,” said McDougall. “Across our 67-year history, Gelson’s has been an innovator, changing expectations and the way that people shop. With the opportunity to build this store essentially from the ground up and to customize services for South Bay patrons, Gelson’s Manhattan Beach truly stands as the embodiment of the ultimate shopping experience.”

Employing approximately 100 staff members, Gelson’s Manhattan Beach is a 30,460-s.f. store—designed by Shook Kelley—featuring an exterior green/living wall, glass windows and a beach-inspired wood panel façade.

“The new Manhattan Beach store represents both a step forward for Gelson’s as well as an experience designed to complement this unique community. It is an environment that offers great quality food and also an experience that is easier and more relaxing—a reflection of Southern California living,” said Kevin E. Kelley, AIA, founding partner and principal of Shook Kelley.

Customized to Manhattan Beach, the store’s interior features social areas, including sit-down wine and craft beer bars as well as a small-plates tapas bar and sushi/raw bar (with its own dozen beers on tap), supplemented by additional outdoor patio seating. With free Sip ‘n’ Shop service, Gelson’s will even do the shopping for guests as they enjoy drinks at the bar.

Gelson’s Manhattan Beach guests can customize breakfasts, bowls and burgers with Mediterranean-inspired ingredients at Gelson’s Kitchen and purchase by-the-slice and whole pies at Wolfgang Puck Build-Your-Own Pizza.

The store’s full-service deli features salads, made-to-order sandwiches, a charcuterie station, carvery and gourmet cheese kiosk. Self-serve areas include a salad and hot bar, soup bar, build-your-own poke bar, olive and antipasti bar and olive oil station. Patrons can have their produce cut at a fruit and veg chop station, purchase cold-pressed juices and smoothies at The Dunes bar, and find baked goods and coffee at Viktor Benês Bakery. The store also offers a full-service floral department, and a full range of custom and ready-made gift basket options.

