USA Pears Celebrating World Pear Day With Global Sampling Events

To kick off the 14th year of the USDA proclaiming December to be National Pear Month, Pear Bureau Northwest/USA Pears is again implementing promotional efforts on a global scale.

On Dec. 1, World Pear Day festivities around the world will give consumers the chance to engage with pears in person and online through samples, games, prizes and more. There will be opportunities to connect with pear lovers from all over the world by visiting USA Pears’ social media channels and using and following the #WorldPearDay hashtag.

Beginning at 5 p.m. PST, people will be able to taste a variety of USA-grown pears via pop-up sampling events in more than 24 countries including India, United Arab Emirates, Brazil and Mexico for 24 hours of continuous sampling and promotion of USA Pears. In North America alone, there will be nearly 500 sampling events, and the day will conclude in Leavenworth, Washington, at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival.

Kevin Moffitt, president and CEO of Pear Bureau Northwest, sees the event as an effective way to connect directly with consumers.

“USA Pears is once again promoting World Pear Day to kick off National Pear Month in December. In its third year, we see the event as an entertaining and compelling activity raising pear enthusiasm and consumer engagement worldwide at the pinnacle of the pear season.”

Northwest pears are now at their peak and available worldwide. The ten varieties of pears grown in Washington and Oregon include Green Anjou, Red Anjou, Bartlett, Red Bartlett, Bosc, Comice, Concorde, Forelle, Seckel and Starkrimson.

Retailers interested in participating in World Pear Day by hosting a sampling event or promoting the day in any way can visit http://trade.usapears.com/world-pear-day for additional info.

Pear Bureau Northwest is a nonprofit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon. The Bureau represents close to 900 grower families and partners.

Keep reading: