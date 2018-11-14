Cumberland Farms Makes 2018 Best Workplaces In Retail List

Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored Cumberland Farms as one of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Retail. The ranking is based on anonymous surveys representing more than 631,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies in the retail industry. Cumberland Farms was ranked No. 6 on the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail 2018” list.

“We are proud to have been honored as one of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Retail,” said Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms. “While the award is flattering, the true value of this achievement is the recognition by team members of our efforts to create a Great Place to Work at Cumberland Farms. We take the results of the surveys seriously and work each and every day to make Cumberland Farms a great place to work for all. Our team member discount card and enhanced communications throughout the organization are examples of changes that are a direct result of feedback from past surveys.”

Wegmans and Publix took the top two spots in this year’s list. Other food retailers that made the cut are Sheetz (No. 4) and Nugget Market (No. 7).

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 factors measuring whether employees find their organizations create a Great Place to Work For All. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on employees’ experiences of workplace trust and the opportunity to reach their full potential at the organization, no matter who they are or what they do. The balance of each company’s score takes into account employees’ involvement in company innovation, the organization’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders.

Cumberland Farms started in 1939 and currently has a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across eight states. Three generations later, Cumberland Farms is still family owned and operated.



Great Place to Work is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture.

