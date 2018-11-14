Mercato, an online service which offers same-day delivery of groceries and specialty foods, now delivers from more than 500 independently owned stores in neighborhoods across the country. Currently, Mercato operates in New York (Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens); Chicago; San Francisco; Alameda, California; Washington, D.C.; Boston; and Philadelphia, with more markets launching in 2019.

Mercato is an e-commerce platform whose goal is to allow specialty grocers to compete with larger regional and national retailers by connecting them with consumers that prefer to eat locally. The company works with independent grocers and specialty stores, supporting local business in the community. Shoppers choose from a variety of local favorites, including artisan cheeses, spices, hand-cut meats, fresh fish, bakery goods, organic produce, vegan foods, kosher and halal foods, which are delivered the same day within a 16-mile radius of their homes or businesses. Merchants hand pick and package each order.

“We’re not trying to compete with Amazon or Walmart. Mercato is something completely different. It’s part of a lifestyle for consumers who want the freshest, healthiest and best-tasting local food possible. And Mercato enables independent merchants to extend their reach and grow their businesses,” said Mercato founder and CEO Bobby Brannigan.

The Lobster Place in New York City has been providing fresh fish, shellfish, chowders and live lobster since 1974, and is now delivered by Mercato to New Yorkers.

“Mercato increased our order frequency for customers that couldn’t come to our store regularly. It’s a convenient, easy-to-use online service for our customers who want today’s fresh catch delivered to their door,” said Davis Herron, The Lobster Place director of retail and restaurant division.

To order from Mercato, shoppers enter their zip code to see local grocers and stores and browse thousands of food products in every category online. Customers can communicate with merchants directly and can rate their experience. Delivery fees are based on location and average about $8 per order unless the merchant offers free delivery.

