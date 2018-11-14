Teddie Peanut Butter Recognized As Manufacturer Of The Year

The Massachusetts Manufacturing Caucus has named Teddie Peanut Butter a 2018 Manufacturer of the Year. In a ceremony at the State House, Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Jeffrey N. Roy and Sen. Eric P. Lesser recognized the company’s contributions to the community as a local manufacturing business.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Mark Hintlian, president and CEO of Teddie Peanut Butter. “Our roots have been planted in Massachusetts for 93 years, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. We’re pleased to bring jobs, opportunity and great product to our neighbors in New England and beyond.”

The company was nominated by State Sen. Sal DiDomenico and acknowledged during the awards by Senate President Karen Spilka, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Secretary Jay Ash.

“We need to shine a light on all the good manufacturing is doing for the commonwealth,” said Spilka. “Manufacturing is a vital part of our economy, and we want to support and celebrate their success.”

Founded in 1925 by Armenian immigrant Michael Hintlian, The Leavitt Corp., doing business as Teddie All Natural Peanut Butter, is a fourth-generation, family-run business. The company has distribution in more than 25 countries around the globe. It peanut butter products include All Natural Smooth, All Natural Super Chunky, All Natural with Flaxseed, Organic All Natural and Conventional. The company also distributes River Queen Mixed Nuts. The company does not add oils, sweeteners or any other additives to its peanut butter.

