The Washington Food Industry Association (WFIA) has selected Dave Willis, co-president of Willis Marketing Inc. in Gig Harbor, to serve as the association’s chairman of the board in 2018-19.

Willis succeeds Paul Kapioski, owner of West Seattle Thriftway in Seattle, who has served in that role this past year. The association’s new first vice chair, PND Mercato’s Phil Blackburn, will follow Willis at the conclusion of his term in 2019.

“This board continues to amaze and impress me with its dedication and leadership,” said Jan Gee, president and CEO of the WFIA. “Dave and Phil are excellent leaders who will continue to build on our successes and guide us through what continues to be a challenging legislative and regulatory environment. Their insights will prove valuable as we evaluate policy issues that affect our industry, customers and family food costs.

“The board is also grateful for the contributions of outgoing Board Chair Paul Kapioski, for his vision, dedication and leadership this past year. We continue to be in a good place because of his contributions to our board.”

Incoming Board Chair Dave Willis has been in the grocery industry his whole life, learning the ropes as a second-generation owner from his dad. Willis has served on the WFIA board since 2008 as vice chair of government affairs, finance and, most recently, first vice chair.

First Vice Chair Phil Blackburn started in the business at 16, carrying out groceries. He worked through high school, then through college. Blackburn worked in various management positions for 24 years before purchasing his first two stores in 2006. He currently serves as a board member for Northwest Grocers and is a member of the National Retail Advisory Committee for IGA.

The 29-member WFIA board has supervision, control and direction of the affairs of the association and determines its policies. The board actively defends WFIA purposes and has discretion in the disbursements of its funds, adopting rules and regulations for the conduct of its business.

WFIA’s board of directors includes:

Larry Baker, GM, Bunzl Distributing, Sumner

Vicki Baker, president, Yakima Grocery Outlet, Yakima

Phil Blackburn, owner, PND Mercado LLC, Cashmere

John Bole, president, Yoke’s Fresh Market, Spokane

Chris Brown, president, Wray’s Food and Drug, Yakima

Lori Brown, regional VP, Post Consumer Brands, Gig Harbor

Mike Erickson, chair of the board, Harbor Wholesale Foods Inc., Lacey

Craig Gaylord, president, Fiesta Foods, Pasco

Jan Gee, president and CEO, WFIA, Olympia

Ali Hayton, president, Mt. Vernon Red Apple, Mt. Vernon

Jim Hendrickson, president, Hendrickson Inc., Kalama

Stuart Holmes, president, Charlie’s Produce, Seattle

Mike Johnson, president, McLane Company Inc., Lakewood

Paul Kapioski, owner, West Seattle Thriftway, Seattle

Mike Koens, senior area sales director, Supervalu, Seattle

Ron Megahan, president, Metropolitan Markets, Seattle

Tyler Myers, owner, The Myers Group LLC, Seattle

Nolan Lockwood, president and COO, Walla Walla’s Harvest Foods, Walla Walla

Jeff Philipps, president, Rosauers Supermarkets Inc., Spokane

Don Rhoads, owner, Quick Shop Minit Mart, Vancouver

Kelly Rhodes, SVP of sales and execution, Young’s Market Company of WA, Kent

Greg Saar, president, Saar’s Markets Inc., Oak Harbor

Ray Sprinkle, president, URM Stores, Spokane

Don Stolz, president, Stolz Northwest Inc., Wauna

Kevin Stormans, president, Stormans Inc, Olympia

Mike Trask, president, Stanlar Foods Inc., Granite Falls

Stan Trask, president, Northwest Grocers, Tukwila

Kevin Weatherill, president and CEO, The Markets LLC, Bellingham

Dave Willis, owner, Willis Marketing, Gig Harbor

Matt Yorkston, owner, Yorkston Oil Co., Bellingham

