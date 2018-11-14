The Washington Food Industry Association (WFIA) has selected Dave Willis, co-president of Willis Marketing Inc. in Gig Harbor, to serve as the association’s chairman of the board in 2018-19.
Willis succeeds Paul Kapioski, owner of West Seattle Thriftway in Seattle, who has served in that role this past year. The association’s new first vice chair, PND Mercato’s Phil Blackburn, will follow Willis at the conclusion of his term in 2019.
“This board continues to amaze and impress me with its dedication and leadership,” said Jan Gee, president and CEO of the WFIA. “Dave and Phil are excellent leaders who will continue to build on our successes and guide us through what continues to be a challenging legislative and regulatory environment. Their insights will prove valuable as we evaluate policy issues that affect our industry, customers and family food costs.
“The board is also grateful for the contributions of outgoing Board Chair Paul Kapioski, for his vision, dedication and leadership this past year. We continue to be in a good place because of his contributions to our board.”
Incoming Board Chair Dave Willis has been in the grocery industry his whole life, learning the ropes as a second-generation owner from his dad. Willis has served on the WFIA board since 2008 as vice chair of government affairs, finance and, most recently, first vice chair.
First Vice Chair Phil Blackburn started in the business at 16, carrying out groceries. He worked through high school, then through college. Blackburn worked in various management positions for 24 years before purchasing his first two stores in 2006. He currently serves as a board member for Northwest Grocers and is a member of the National Retail Advisory Committee for IGA.
The 29-member WFIA board has supervision, control and direction of the affairs of the association and determines its policies. The board actively defends WFIA purposes and has discretion in the disbursements of its funds, adopting rules and regulations for the conduct of its business.
WFIA’s board of directors includes:
- Larry Baker, GM, Bunzl Distributing, Sumner
- Vicki Baker, president, Yakima Grocery Outlet, Yakima
- Phil Blackburn, owner, PND Mercado LLC, Cashmere
- John Bole, president, Yoke’s Fresh Market, Spokane
- Chris Brown, president, Wray’s Food and Drug, Yakima
- Lori Brown, regional VP, Post Consumer Brands, Gig Harbor
- Mike Erickson, chair of the board, Harbor Wholesale Foods Inc., Lacey
- Craig Gaylord, president, Fiesta Foods, Pasco
- Jan Gee, president and CEO, WFIA, Olympia
- Ali Hayton, president, Mt. Vernon Red Apple, Mt. Vernon
- Jim Hendrickson, president, Hendrickson Inc., Kalama
- Stuart Holmes, president, Charlie’s Produce, Seattle
- Mike Johnson, president, McLane Company Inc., Lakewood
- Paul Kapioski, owner, West Seattle Thriftway, Seattle
- Mike Koens, senior area sales director, Supervalu, Seattle
- Ron Megahan, president, Metropolitan Markets, Seattle
- Tyler Myers, owner, The Myers Group LLC, Seattle
- Nolan Lockwood, president and COO, Walla Walla’s Harvest Foods, Walla Walla
- Jeff Philipps, president, Rosauers Supermarkets Inc., Spokane
- Don Rhoads, owner, Quick Shop Minit Mart, Vancouver
- Kelly Rhodes, SVP of sales and execution, Young’s Market Company of WA, Kent
- Greg Saar, president, Saar’s Markets Inc., Oak Harbor
- Ray Sprinkle, president, URM Stores, Spokane
- Don Stolz, president, Stolz Northwest Inc., Wauna
- Kevin Stormans, president, Stormans Inc, Olympia
- Mike Trask, president, Stanlar Foods Inc., Granite Falls
- Stan Trask, president, Northwest Grocers, Tukwila
- Kevin Weatherill, president and CEO, The Markets LLC, Bellingham
- Dave Willis, owner, Willis Marketing, Gig Harbor
- Matt Yorkston, owner, Yorkston Oil Co., Bellingham
