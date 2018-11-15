Mercatus And DoorDash Partner To Offer White Label Grocery Delivery

Mercatus, a provider of digital solutions for grocery, has partnered with DoorDash, a last-mile logistics company, to offer a wider range of delivery capabilities to grocers and retailers. Coupled with DoorDash, Mercatus Dispatch—Mercatus’ white label delivery solution—will empower retailers to not only deliver core grocery items, but also open new delivery use cases for hot and fresh meals to-go, snack and meal catering for larger groups, alcohol, and retail goods.

The partnership will enable retailers to utilize a turnkey solution that offers last-mile delivery while maintaining control of their own branding throughout the customer buying process. Once orders are processed and paid for on the Mercatus platform, DoorDash Drive, the company’s white-label fulfillment platform, will receive order details and dispatch an independent contractor to complete delivery. The delivery experience all occurs under the retailer’s brand to create a consistent purchasing experience for shoppers—delivery can be completed in less than an hour from when the order is placed.

“DoorDash is thrilled to partner with Mercatus to offer end-to-end white-label fulfillment for grocers,” said Casey North, head of DoorDash Drive. “Both Mercatus and DoorDash have recognized the power that effective off-premise offerings can give grocers in competing for new customers and continuing to excite and retain existing shoppers. We look forward to continuing to drive innovation for our shared clients.”

Mercatus-equipped retailers will be able to offer delivery without investing human and technology resources toward implementing their own infrastructure. They also will have access to more customer data.

“As shopper expectations evolve, retailers are seeking new ways to expand their offerings and create a diversified shopping experience,” said Sylvain Perrier, president and CEO, Mercatus. “With DoorDash joining the Mercatus Dispatch network, our retailers will be able to offer new opportunities for delivery of bulk items, alcohol and especially the rapidly growing market of hot and fresh meals to-go. We look forward to working with DoorDash to create the simplified and rewarding online grocery experience that shoppers expect.”

