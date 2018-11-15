Wam Distributors has honored Lil’ Drug Store Products’ (LDSP) Paul Rossberger, VP of sales, with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Rossberger is only the fourth recipient of this award in Wam’s history. His leadership helped Wam increase sales of health and beauty care items by 53 percent and outperform the channel growth by 7 percent over the past five years, the company says.

“It is a great honor to receive this recognition from Wam,” said Rossberger. “The incredible results we have achieved with Wam is only possible with the tireless dedication of LDSP’s sales and broker team, the commitment of the Wam distributors and the support of our retail partners.”

Wam was founded in 1985 with the goal of bringing c-store distributors, manufacturers and retailers together to work more effectively. Today, in aggregate, Wam distributors are the third-largest c-store distributor in the market. Its network of 24 c-store distributors serve 20,000 independent and small chain c-stores. The retailers in the Wam distribution network account for more than $9 billion in annual sales.

“Paul Rossberger is a proven leader at Lil’ Drug and is an industry advocate for growth and innovation,” said Chris DeWolf, president of LDSP.

Rossberger joined LDSP nearly 20 years ago as a sales manager and currently leads a team of regional sales managers and merchandisers. He also serves on the Cedar Rapids Metro YMCA Board of Directors and mentors children through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cedar Rapids. Prior to joining LDSP, Paul worked on the Chicago Board of Trade and graduated from Southern Illinois University.

Lil’ Drug Store Products is a supplier of health and beauty care products to the convenience store channel. The company carries a complete assortment of HBC products in more than 100,000 convenience stores across the U.S.

