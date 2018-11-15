Reasor’s ‘Food 2 Families’ Will Benefit Oklahoma Food Bank

Reasor’s and KJRH Channel 2 have kicked off the 2018 “Food 2 Families” campaign benefiting the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. As of Nov. 14, Reasor’s customers can choose to donate to the annual campaign in four ways:

Purchase non-perishable food items and drop them in the donation bins in the store.

Purchase a pre-made sack of the most-needed items for $15. The pre-made sacks are filled with the most requested items from the food bank.

Pick up a scan card and donate any amount at one of Reasor’s registers. For every dollar customers donate at the register, they will help provide four meals for those struggling with hunger in the eastern Oklahoma community.

Purchase Dietz & Watson products sold at the deli service counter. Dietz & Watson will make a cash donation to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma for every pound of its products that’s sold.

Donations for the campaign will be accepted until Dec. 11.

All non-perishable food items will go to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, which works with a network of 360 partner programs in 24 counties of eastern Oklahoma. These programs include food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, after school programs and senior citizen centers. Through this network, the food bank provides more than 450,000 meals each week. During fiscal year 2018, the food bank distributed more than 28.1 million pounds of food.

