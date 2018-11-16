Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Crown Finish Caves Create Rosé Cider Cheese

Angry Orchard Hard Cider and Crown Finish Caves have teamed up to create a limited-edition rosé cider washed cheese, Amour from Walden, utilizing Angry Orchard Rosé hard cider.

The apple flavor of cider enhances the rich taste and texture of all types of cheese, say the companies, and Angry Orchard head cider maker, Ryan Burk, worked closely with the team at Crown Finish Caves to create a Rosé cider-washed cheese. Amour from Walden “highlights the rare red flesh apples, known as Amour Rouge or Red Love, that contribute to the cider’s bright flavor and rosy hue,” the companies say.

“One of the things I love most about our cider is the diversity of flavors, aromas, and characteristics we can create from a raw ingredient, the apple,” said Ryan Burk. “Cheese is very similar in that there are incredibly rich flavors and textures developed all from its base ingredient, milk. We’re thrilled to bring cider and cheese together with Crown Finish Caves in an unexpected way with this Rosé cider washed cheese.”

Amour from Walden is a soft-ripened cow and sheep’s milk triple crème. The young cheese was made at Old Chatham Sheepherding Creamery, neighbors to Angry Orchard’s Cidery in Walden, New York. The cheese arrived at Crown Finish Caves when it was just a few days old, and its rind was then washed and aged with Rosé cider for about 2 weeks.

The cider making team at Angry Orchard has been experimenting with ingredients and techniques for more than two decades. Angry Orchard says it is committed to creating ciders using high-quality ingredients, including Rosé, which is made with red flesh apples from France.

Similarly, Crown Finish Caves has been aging cheese in an unconventional environment, thirty feet below street level underneath the Crown Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn. The cave, an old lagering tunnel, sits below a long-defunct brewery that operated from the mid-1800s up until the Prohibition. Like Angry Orchard’s cider making team, the affineurs at Crown Finish Caves are constantly experimenting with different cheese baths, such as cider, to produce unique flavors.

“At Crown Finish Caves, we are passionate about the never-ending trial process behind affinage, our cheese maturing process,” said Benton Brown, co-owner at Crown Finish Caves. “We are always excited to try new mediums for cheese washing, especially ciders, so when Saxelby Cheesemongers approached us about the Angry Orchard project, we were intrigued. The Rosé cider provided a great apple-forward flavor and rosy color that was distinctive to this wash.”

Amour from Walden will be available at Saxelby Cheesemongers in Chelsea Market and online at saxelbycheese.com.

