Bitter Love Creates Ready-To-Drink Sparkling Drinking Bitters

Bitter Love, one of the first shelf-stable, ready-to-drink beverages made from a bitter blend of functional herbs, sparkling water and a splash of fruit juice, is made by four women who all reside in Southern Maine. All of the women have worked with and invested in natural food brands from inception to acquisition.



“Bitter interest and use are trending within the craft cocktail movement and as standalone tinctures and sprays. We are using a functional blend of bitter herbs, sparkling water and a splash of fruit juice to allow consumers to drink their bitters daily, on-the-go, in a refreshingly bitter and tart, 12-oz. sparkling beverage. Bitter Love, while a new category, fits into consumer’s wishes for a low-sugar, low-calorie flavorful beverage with functionality—the anti-soda,” said Taja Dockendorf, Bitter Love co-founder.

Recently, the Bitter Love team attended the Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore, Maryland, where David Zinczenko from ‘Eat This Not That’ discovered this all-natural beverage.

“Handcrafted cocktail bitters are trendy with the hipster crowd, and this sparkling, non-alcoholic drink is an easy way to enjoy them at home. As its name suggests, the drink is more bitter and tart than sweet, but it’s incredibly refreshing,” said Zinczenko.

Bitter Love says it is dedicated to using clean ingredients and working toward non-GMO certification. It is set up with two New England-based distributors, has opened more than 100 local accounts and made national sales online through Amazon. It also is scheduled to launch in two UNFI distribution centers and roll out in Fairway Markets before the new year.

The company’s products are available in three flavors: Tart Cherry, Toasted Pineapple and Grapefruit. They contain 40 calories per bottle and contain no added sugars.

