Giant Food Donates 6,000 Turkeys To Five Local Food Banks

Giant Food has donated 6,000 Nature’s Promise turkeys to five Feeding America food banks within its region: Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The turkeys will help feed 72,000 people this holiday season.

The donations kicked off a food drive being held at all 164 Giant stores that will benefit each of the food bank partners. The drive “To Donate a Holiday Meal to Those In Need” is running through Nov. 23, and customers can donate at their local stores in the following ways:

Purchase a hunger box that will be donated directly to the closest of the five food banks.

Purchase and donate one of the “healthy most-wanted items” featured in stores.

Bring or purchase any non-perishable food items and place in store collection bins, located at the front of stores.

“As a grocery store and a member of this community, we recognize the important role we play in the fight against hunger,” said Gordon Reid, president of Giant Food. “In our region, food insecurity is a major issue, so we are proud to donate these holiday turkeys in the hopes that they help those in need rest a little easier this holiday season.”

New this year, Giant is partnering with Six Flags America for the hunger drive. When a customer buys at least two hunger boxes at any store location checkout, they will receive a coupon for a free ticket to Six Flags America’s Holiday in the Park valued at $69.99.

“Six Flags America loves participating in a cause that empowers a community and plays a vital role in feeding needy families,” says park Communications Manager Denise Stokes. “We look forward to this partnership being a great success and entertaining families that visit our park during Holiday in the Park.”

Since 2011, Giant has donated a total of 33,750 turkeys to local Feeding America food banks to help alleviate hunger and make celebrating the holidays possible for families in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Maryland, and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and D.C. Giant Food employs approximately 20,000 associates.

