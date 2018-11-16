Lidl Acquiring 27 Best Market Stores In New York, New Jersey

Lidl US and Best Market have entered into an agreement under which Lidl will acquire 27 Best Market stores in New York and New Jersey. The deal allows Lidl to expand its regional presence and enter a new market in Long Island.

“Best Market has played an enormously positive role in the area, and we look forward to working closely with Best Market employees to build on that success,” said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US. “We are excited to expand into many great communities on Long Island and across the New York City area and introduce more customers to our simple and efficient approach to grocery shopping, which will mean high-quality and huge savings for more shoppers.”

Lidl is planning a step-by-step transition process that will begin next year and will involve the remodeling, reinvestment and reflagging of the acquired stores to Lidl. All Best Market employees in New Jersey and New York will have guaranteed employment opportunities with Lidl following the transition, the company says. Team members will be welcomed into positions with Lidl that offer wages and benefits that are equal to or better than what they earn now.

The terms of the acquisition agreement are not disclosed, and it is expected to close over the coming months.

“Today is a great day for Long Island, our Best Market team and our valued customers in New Jersey and New York,” said Aviv Raitses, co-owner of Best Market. “Partnering with Lidl on this deal offers our employees a secure future with a growing grocer and continues the great tradition we started more than twenty years ago. We are delighted to be part of such a win-win, and Best Market customers have something great to look forward to with Lidl.”

Lidl operates about 10,500 stores in 29 countries, offering customers the fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today operates more than 50 stores across seven East Coast states.

