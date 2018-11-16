Meijer To Donate Up To $400K Through ‘Buy A Toy, Share The Joy’

Meijer once again is aiming to make the holiday season bright for children across the Midwest. For the fifth consecutive year, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer is donating a portion of customer purchases made in the toy department—up to $400,000—to children’s gift-giving programs across the Midwest.

Any toy, regardless of brand, purchased at Meijer now through Dec. 1 will help the retailer share the joy this holiday season.

“Meijer wants to help make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of children, because we believe every child deserves to experience the sheer joy of unwrapping a toy,” said Dan Myers, division merchandise manager of toys for Meijer. “We are excited to partner with our generous customers once again on our Buy a Toy, Share the Joy program.”

Purchases made on hundreds of toys—including favorite national brands like Fisher-Price, Barbie, Lego and Nerf—will count toward increasing the donation to children’s gift-giving programs within the retailer’s six-state footprint of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Meijer says it will select the programs to ensure that the donations remain in the communities Meijer serves.

Meijer, a privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores.

