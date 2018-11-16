The fresh face leading Modesto-based grocery giant Save Mart wants to bring fresh ideas, a fresh look and fresh experience to the Central Valley.

The Save Mart Companies CEO Nicole Pesco, whose grandfather Michael Piccinini and great-granduncle Nick Tocco started the venerable valley brand in 1952, is now almost two years into her tenure at the helm of the supermarket empire. And, she said, finally the fruits of her efforts to reframe the company are being seen by consumers.

“It’s really a refresh to our stores so customers have a shopping experience that’s worthy of their patronage,” she said.

This includes a new Save Mart logo (switching to a softer more organic font with orange and green colors instead of its more utilitarian red font from before), full store redesigns, new programs and in-store features. At the same time, the brand has launched a #ValleyProud social media campaign to reemphasize its commitment to the region where it was founded.

Save Mart has stores up and down northern and central California from Chico to Tehachapi. The Save Mart Companies also owns the Lucky, Lucky California, FoodMaxx and Maxx Value Foods grocery chains for a total of 208.

This year 50 stores, including some in the company’s Bay Area-based Lucky supermarkets, are being refurbished. The work will culminate with the completion of the company’s new flagship Save Mart store in north Modesto, slated to open late next year. In the meantime, construction continues on other Save Mart supermarket’s in what is the first-ever company-wide store redesign project…

