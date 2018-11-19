Ahold Delhaize USA Launches Digital Media Partnership

Ahold Delhaize USA’s e-commerce engine, Peapod Digital Labs, has launched a new digital media service, Peapod Digital Labs Media Partnerships, powered by Quotient Technology.

Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant/Martin’s, Hannaford, Peapod and Stop & Shop, Ahold Delhaize USA’s brands, have elected to participate in the new platform, which officially will launch in coming months. It will help consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands target, optimize and measure digital media campaigns that address all customer contact points and connect online and offline shopping experiences.

“A hallmark of Ahold Delhaize USA’s great local brands is the close connections that each brand holds with its customers,” said JJ Fleeman, president of Peapod Digital Labs and chief e-commerce officer. “As we stand up Peapod Digital Labs, the engine that will power brands’ digital strategies, we’re pleased to launch this new platform, which will strengthen the brands’ abilities to incorporate CPG partners into the omni-channel experience each delivers and CPGs’ abilities to leverage a best-in-class technology platform to engage consumers at every stage of their shopping journeys.”

Peapod Digital Labs Media Partnerships will create connected solutions for CPG advertisers that will run on the digital properties of each of the local brands, Quotient’s digital properties, coupons.com and major social platforms as well as third-party digital publisher properties.

“Quotient is excited to be a part of the Ahold Delhaize USA brands’ digital journeys, powering Peapod Digital Labs Media Partnerships, which will provide new, data-driven digital marketing solutions for the brands and their CPG partners,” said Mir Aamir, president and CEO of Quotient. “The platform is designed to efficiently grow sales through data science, media delivery and measurement.”

For CPG brands looking to reach active shoppers at the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, Peapod Digital Labs Media will provide media solutions for a variety of objectives, including driving online grocery sales, launching new products, amplifying in-store events, building brand loyalty and supporting shopper themes.

Peapod Digital Media Partnerships will do this through:

Targeting shopper audiences using exclusive point-of-sale captured purchase data from more than 25 million active shoppers;

Delivering highly relevant and actionable ad experiences with utility, including digital coupons, store locators, add-to-cart for online purchases and influencer-led social platform experiences;

Best-in-class media execution across all digital display formats and into social platforms; and

Advanced analytics media measurement to optimize performance by linking ad views to shoppers’ verified purchases.

Ahold Delhaize Licensing, SARL, a company of Ahold Delhaize, is the contracting entity for Peapod Digital Labs Media Partnerships powered by Quotient.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies and operates more than 2,000 stores and distribution centers across 23 states and serving millions of customers each week.

Quotient Technology Inc. is a digital promotion, media and analytics company using proprietary data to deliver personalized digital coupons and ads to millions of shoppers daily. Founded in 1998, Quotient is based in Mountain View, California, with offices across the U.S., and in Bangalore, India, Paris and London.

