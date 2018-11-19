Coca-Cola, Twitter Execs Join Beyond Meat’s Board Of Directors

Beyond Meat, a plant-based protein company, has appointed Coca-Cola’s Kathy N. Waller and Twitter’s Ned Segal as its newest board members and additions to the board’s audit committee.

“I am very pleased to welcome Kathy and Ned to our team,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. “We’re fortunate to have access to their expertise and backgrounds as financial stewards at Coca-Cola and Twitter, respectively. I look forward to working with Kathy and Ned as we further our mission to create ‘The Future of Protein’ and pursue our goal of becoming a global protein company.”

“When we described the ideal candidates to join our board, we prioritized top-tier industry leaders with knowledge of CPG and experience with scaling businesses. We couldn’t have found two better candidates than Kathy and Ned,” said Seth Goldman, executive chairman of Beyond Meat.

Waller currently serves as CFP and EVP of The Coca-Cola Co., overseeing the company’s global commerce organization and representing the company to investors, lenders and rating agencies. She joined Coca-Cola in 1987 as a senior accountant and has since grown to take on the most esteemed leadership roles within her division, spearheading the M&A, investor relations, tax, treasury, audit, account & controls, reporting & analytics, real estate and risk management sectors of the business.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to be joining Beyond Meat,” said Waller. “The brand’s success can directly be attributed to their innovative, purpose-driven mission, and I look forward to being a part of the enterprise’s continued success.”

Waller earned her BA and MBA degrees from the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York. In addition to her c-suite role, she was the founding chair of Coca-Cola’s Women’s Leadership Council. She also is a member of the Catalyst advisory board and a CPA.

Segal serves as Twitter’s CFO. He is responsible for Twitter’s finance, real estate & workplace, and corporate development and business development functions, working closely with the executive team to drive growth at Twitter and help the company realize its purpose of serving the public conversation.

“The growth in the plant-based protein industry has been impressive, and I’m excited to be a part of the Beyond Meat board to help the company through the opportunities ahead,” said Ned Segal. “I believe deeply in the company’s purpose, and I’ve been feeding our teenager Beyond Sausage for the past few months without him noticing the swap, so I’ve seen the likeability of the product firsthand.”

Segal earned his BS degree from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and previously held roles at Goldman Sachs and Intuit. In addition to his current role at Twitter, he is a trustee of Town School for Boys.

